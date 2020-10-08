MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 9.26 ($0.12), with a volume of 4413586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

