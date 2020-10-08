Natera (NTRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2020 – Natera is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/28/2020 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Natera is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 34,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.21. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,152.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,607 shares of company stock worth $32,077,122. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 118,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 618,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 224,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

