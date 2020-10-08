National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Acquires 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.12 ($194.85).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £144.33 ($188.59).

On Wednesday, July 15th, Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).

LON:NG traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 926.60 ($12.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

