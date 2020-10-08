Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.20

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 1565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nelnet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nelnet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nelnet by 74.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.