NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. NEM has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $22.08 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, B2BX and Indodax.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Liquid, Cryptomate, Livecoin, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Coinsuper, Iquant, Zaif, Poloniex, Coinbe, Kryptono, Indodax, Kuna, Bitbns, COSS, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Crex24, Cryptopia, OKEx, B2BX, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

