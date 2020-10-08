Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $17.01 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Neo has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $388.58 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $17.01 or 0.00156497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, DragonEX, Bitfinex and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00252715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.01530381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009328 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Exrates, Livecoin, Huobi, COSS, Ovis, Tidebit, Gate.io, CoinBene, Allcoin, Liquid, DragonEX, ZB.COM, TDAX, LBank, BitMart, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, Binance, BCEX, BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Bibox, OKEx, Coinrail, Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex, Koinex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.