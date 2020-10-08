NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

