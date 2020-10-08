NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.