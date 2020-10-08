NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 346.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.