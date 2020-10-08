Neutron Price Reaches $0.0047 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $185,227.62 and approximately $14.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000425 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002043 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.