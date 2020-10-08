New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $70.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.09 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $69.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $282.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.18 million to $309.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $416.43 million, with estimates ranging from $312.09 million to $520.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million.

NBEV has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 36,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. State Street Corp increased its position in New Age Beverages by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Age Beverages by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

