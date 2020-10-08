Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 121 ($1.58).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NRR stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.76). 1,181,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.48. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.50 ($2.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

