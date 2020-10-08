NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 2.3%

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 162,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 531,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEXCF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
NEXCF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.
