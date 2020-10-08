Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 2.9%

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72). Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 29,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02.

About Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

