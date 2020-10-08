Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading Up 15.4%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.15. 683,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 138,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

