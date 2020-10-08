Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Nippon Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium.

