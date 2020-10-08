Norish (LON:NSH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Norish plc (LON:NSH) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The company has a market cap of $21.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Norish (LON:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

