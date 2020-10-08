North West (TSE:NWC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of North West (TSE:NWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NWC opened at C$34.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. North West has a 12-month low of C$16.06 and a 12-month high of C$36.92.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

