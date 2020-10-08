Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Shares Down 2%

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97). 196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and a PE ratio of 45.63.

About Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

