Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Shares Up 8.6%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 140,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 159,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million and a P/E ratio of -16.58.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.