Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) & Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN) Critical Analysis

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp 21.16% 5.44% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 3.03 $40.24 million $0.78 13.18

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

