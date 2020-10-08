NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

NWE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 111,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NorthWestern by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

