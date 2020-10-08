Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $780.00

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.19) and last traded at GBX 755.30 ($9.87), with a volume of 2286571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 374.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

