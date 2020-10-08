Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.53

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 45520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

