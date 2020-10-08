Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). Approximately 6,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 78,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile (LON:NUC)

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

