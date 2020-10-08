Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $49,174.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bittrex, WazirX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,757,766 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Bitrue, Zebpay, Ethfinex, WazirX, Binance, CoinBene, Bitbns, BITBOX, Koinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

