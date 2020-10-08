NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.27. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 12,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

