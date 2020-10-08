NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 217.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 16,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,054. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -434.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

