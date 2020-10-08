NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552.54. The stock had a trading volume of 301,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364,240. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.54. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

