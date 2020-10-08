NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 20.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $552.40. 290,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,364,240. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

