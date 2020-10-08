O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 9.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.56.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.65. The company had a trading volume of 155,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

