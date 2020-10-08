O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 27,615 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 348,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCK. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

