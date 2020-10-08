O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 45,983 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place comprises approximately 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 1.70% of Trinity Place worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Place by 0.4% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 6,070,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Place by 66.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Place by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Shares of Trinity Place stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 7,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,224. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.