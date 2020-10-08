O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 12,951 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up approximately 1.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 301,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $876.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

