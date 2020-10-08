O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 220 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 8.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.54. 250,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

