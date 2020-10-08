Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

OKTA stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $236.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.87. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -124.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $415,046.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,692.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

