OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, ZB.COM and Independent Reserve. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, CoinEx, Koinex, CoinBene, DigiFinex, COSS, TDAX, Radar Relay, Coinnest, AirSwap, DragonEX, C2CX, Iquant, Tidex, Mercatox, Coinrail, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, BigONE, ChaoEX, OKEx, Exmo, IDCM, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Poloniex, FCoin, BX Thailand, Fatbtc, Neraex, DDEX, Liqui, Tokenomy, Crex24, Ethfinex, BitBay, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Livecoin, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, ABCC, Hotbit, Braziliex, Bitbns, ZB.COM, IDAX, B2BX, Ovis, BitMart, Coinone and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

