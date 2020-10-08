Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 271,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738,052. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

