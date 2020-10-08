OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$1.49. 535,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,816. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.23. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

