Ovoca Gold (LON:OVG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Ovoca Gold plc (LON:OVG)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Ovoca Gold Company Profile (LON:OVG)

Ovoca Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and mine development company in Russia. It focuses on gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Stakhanovsky property, which is located in the Susuman district in the Magadan Region and covers an area of 73 kilometers; and the Rassoshinskaya property that is located in the Srednekansky and Omsukchansky districts of the Magadan region.

