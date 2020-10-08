Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 15,950 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 234,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

