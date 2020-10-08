Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 373 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 34,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,145 shares of company stock worth $165,428,390 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $345.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

