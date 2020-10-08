Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 5,968 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 85,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 634,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

