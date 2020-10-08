Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 1,153,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

