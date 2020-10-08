Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10,127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,464,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

