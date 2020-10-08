Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 95,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

