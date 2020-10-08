Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.82 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383,306. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.