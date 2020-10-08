Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after buying an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

