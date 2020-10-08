Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $39.60 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.14. 821,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,547,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,587.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.