Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $815,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $923,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NSC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $216.12. 31,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,763. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

